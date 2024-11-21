Saurabh Jain becomes new Director General of ADIF

The Alliance of Digital India Foundation (ADIF) has appointed Saurabh Jain as its new Director General. As per ADIF, the move comes as ADIF continues to strengthen its position as a key advocate for the Indian digital ecosystem.

Saurabh Jain brings over two decades of experience in entrepreneurship, corporate leadership, and digital innovation to his new role at ADIF. His appointment is expected to enhance ADIF's mission of fostering a thriving, innovative, and competitive digital ecosystem in India.

Prior to this, he served as Vice President at Paytm, where he led the 'Build for India' initiative aimed at empowering local entrepreneurs and fostering technological advancements.

Prateek Jain, Associate Director-Starup and Alliances, Alliance of Digital India Foundation commented, “We are delighted to welcome Saurabh Jain as ADIF's new Director General. His experience in building and scaling digital businesses, combined with his deep understanding of the startup ecosystem, makes him the ideal leader to drive ADIF's initiatives forward. Saurabh's vision aligns perfectly with our goal of creating a level playing field for digital startups in India.”

Throughout his career, Jain has made significant contributions to various facets of the tech industry. He is the founder of Fun2Do Labs, an EdTech startup for primary school children. His role has further solidified his commitment to supporting India's digital entrepreneurs. Furthermore, he has served on the National Expert Advisory Committee on Entrepreneurship for the Department of Science & Technology, Government of India, from 2020 to 2023. He also founded OpenClass, a free tech education initiative that provided college students with access to cutting-edge technology topics.

“I am honored and excited to take on the role of Director General at ADIF. Having been part of India's digital revolution, I understand the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead for our startup ecosystem. My vision is to work collaboratively with all stakeholders – startups, policymakers, and industry leaders – to create an environment where innovation thrives and digital businesses can scale sustainably,” Saurabh Jain said.