Schbang's Akshay Gurnani exits after 10 years

Akshay Gurnani Co-Founder & CEO of Schbang, the creative & technology transformation company has announced his exit after 10 years.

Gurnani announced his exit via his LinkedIn post. He wrote, "For the past 10 years, Mondays meant diving headfirst into the thrill of building, creating and pushing boundaries at Schbang. But today, this Monday is different because it marks the end of one of the most defining chapters of my life and the beginning of another."

Gurani, along with his fellow co-founders, established Schbang in 2015 with the vision of redefining the marketing landscape and providing cutting-edge solutions to clients. With unwavering dedication and an unrelenting commitment to excellence, he helped in steering the company through numerous challenges, propelling it to become one of the most sought-after creative agencies globally. With a team of over 1,100 employees across Mumbai, Bangalore, Delhi, London & Amsterdam, they service over 200 brands across geographies.

Akshay Gurani stated that, “The last 10 years have been incredibly enriching, both in the relationships I’ve built with clients & team members and in the learning I’ve gathered along the way. I’m immensely proud of the body of work I’ve created and the scale the agency has reached today. However, it’s now time for me to take on a new challenge, one that allows me to focus on driving business effectiveness for brands and agencies on a hyper-growth trajectory in India & UAE”.

Akshay Gurani further said, “As business landscapes evolve and consumer behaviors shift, client needs are changing rapidly. My focus is on eliminating redundancies and prioritizing services that deliver business value. Digital transformation isn’t just about technology—it requires a deep understanding of a client’s business and a partnership-driven approach to drive meaningful change. Having spent countless hours understanding client businesses, I’ve identified key inflection points where inefficiencies arise. Client success for me would entail going beyond vanity metrics, diving deeper into their digital transformation journey to help them achieve sharper outcomes, powered by the right human resources, media and technology”.