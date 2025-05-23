“Support stories that stir emotion, not just sell” says Suniel Shetty to advertisers at Goafest

Known for his discipline, authenticity and deep emotional connect with audiences, actor and entrepreneur Suniel Shetty brought a grounded and insightful perspective to Goafest 2025. In a candid session, Shetty spoke about the principles that have guided his multi-faceted journey, from Bollywood action hero to purpose-driven storyteller and wellness advocate.

He emphasized that long-term success is not about occasional bursts of effort but about daily commitment and consistency. “It’s not about bursts of effort, it’s about showing up every single day,” he said, crediting discipline as the cornerstone of his growth—whether in maintaining physical fitness, emotional resilience, or creative integrity.

Reflecting on his evolving career, Shetty highlighted the shift from fame-driven choices to projects rooted in intention and emotional depth. His words served as a reminder that authenticity, backed by consistent effort, remains timeless in an ever-changing entertainment landscape.

Calling on advertisers to back emotionally grounded Indian content, he made a pitch for Hunter, his action-thriller series on MX Player. “Stories like Hunter aren’t just entertainment—they’re rooted in raw emotion and deserve support,” he asserted, urging the industry to invest in content that resonates beyond the surface. Offering a first look at Hunter Season 2, Shetty described it as a father’s gritty, emotional journey to find his daughter—blending heart-pounding action with deep human vulnerability. “It’s pain, love, sacrifice, redemption—all set to a powerful score. We’ve gone deeper this time,” he shared.

When asked about his most emotionally demanding role, Shetty named his work in Water, where he played a real-life hero. “It was about truth. Not acting, but honesty,” he said, emphasizing that storytelling must go beyond theatrics to honor lived experiences.