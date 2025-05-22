BMW India appoints Andreas Modlmayer as MD and CEO

ADVERTISEMENT
Andreas Modlmayer has been appointed as the new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of BMW India. With this, Andreas Modlmayer succeeds Jaejoon Lee.
Andreas Modlmayer has been associated with the BMW Group since 2000. In his last assignment, he was the CEO of BMW Austria Bank in Greece. He brings rich experience of working in leadership positions for BMW Group Financial Services across several other markets such as New Zealand, China, Hong Kong. Modlmayer began his career with BMW Bank GmbH Munich in Sales and Marketing function.
Lisa Ng, Regional Chief Executive Officer of BMW Group for Asia Pacific said, “Andreas Modlmayer brings with him valuable expertise and leadership acumen, with successful development of BMW Financial Services in diverse markets for over two decades. India is an important market for us, and we are confident that he will further add to the company’s growth as he takes charge of BMW India Financial Services.”
Lisa Ng added, “We thank Jaejoon Lee for his immense contribution to BMW India Financial Services in the recent years. He successfully steered the company with new initiatives in product offerings and customer centricity and strengthened the foundation for future growth. We wish him all the best as he returns to BMW Korea once again.”
During the tenure of Jaejoon Lee, BMW India Financial Services successfully maintained its position as a premium provider of end-to-end automotive financial solutions in India.