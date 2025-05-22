            

BMW India appoints Andreas Modlmayer as MD and CEO

Andreas Modlmayer has been associated with the BMW Group since 2000. In his last assignment, he was the CEO of BMW Austria Bank in Greece.

By  Storyboard18May 22, 2025 10:12 AM
BMW India appoints Andreas Modlmayer as MD and CEO
During the tenure of Jaejoon Lee, BMW India Financial Services successfully maintained its position as a premium provider of end-to-end automotive financial solutions in India. (Photo: BMW India)

Andreas Modlmayer has been appointed as the new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of BMW India. With this, Andreas Modlmayer succeeds Jaejoon Lee.

Andreas Modlmayer has been associated with the BMW Group since 2000. In his last assignment, he was the CEO of BMW Austria Bank in Greece. He brings rich experience of working in leadership positions for BMW Group Financial Services across several other markets such as New Zealand, China, Hong Kong. Modlmayer began his career with BMW Bank GmbH Munich in Sales and Marketing function.

Lisa Ng, Regional Chief Executive Officer of BMW Group for Asia Pacific said, “Andreas Modlmayer brings with him valuable expertise and leadership acumen, with successful development of BMW Financial Services in diverse markets for over two decades. India is an important market for us, and we are confident that he will further add to the company’s growth as he takes charge of BMW India Financial Services.”

Lisa Ng added, “We thank Jaejoon Lee for his immense contribution to BMW India Financial Services in the recent years. He successfully steered the company with new initiatives in product offerings and customer centricity and strengthened the foundation for future growth. We wish him all the best as he returns to BMW Korea once again.”

During the tenure of Jaejoon Lee, BMW India Financial Services successfully maintained its position as a premium provider of end-to-end automotive financial solutions in India.


Tags
First Published on May 22, 2025 10:12 AM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Partha Sinha moves on from BCCL; joins MNC as business advisor

Partha Sinha moves on from BCCL; joins MNC as business advisor

Brand Makers

WPP appoints Marie-Claire Barker as Global Chief People Officer

WPP appoints Marie-Claire Barker as Global Chief People Officer

Brand Makers

Agencies must reinvent to stay relevant in the Age of AI, says Publicis Groupe's Rishad Tobaccowala

Agencies must reinvent to stay relevant in the Age of AI, says Publicis Groupe's Rishad Tobaccowala

Brand Makers

FMCG giants scale back traditional advertising as digital channels gain favor

FMCG giants scale back traditional advertising as digital channels gain favor

Brand Makers

Indri whiskey maker's profit falls 8% to Rs 39 crore in Q4FY25

Indri whiskey maker's profit falls 8% to Rs 39 crore in Q4FY25

Brand Makers

Carl Pei to Tim Cook after Nothing’s design lead joins Apple: ‘Let me know...'

Carl Pei to Tim Cook after Nothing’s design lead joins Apple: ‘Let me know...'

Brand Makers

As a computer scientist, it's a unique time in history: Google co-founder Sergey Brin

As a computer scientist, it's a unique time in history: Google co-founder Sergey Brin