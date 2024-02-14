Sneha Iyer of 22feet Tribal Worldwide quits: Exclusive

Sneha Iyer, who led 22feet Tribal Worldwide as creative director has stepped down from her position. She is currently serving her notice period.
Iyer, who began her career at Draft FCB Ulka, moved to McCann Worldgroup as art director. Then, she moved to The Design & Print Lab, TBWA\Media Arts Lab, TBWA\Worldwide amd Kulture Shop.
At 22feet Tribal Worldwide, Iyer led a team of designers and creators on brands like Disney Star, Adani, Telstra, Platinum Guild International, TTK Prestige, Heineken, Amstel, Tencent, Walmart - Flipkart, Titan, GE, IMDB, Amstel, Titan Corp, Zoya, Acko, Mobil, Fastrack, Porter, Signature, Gordon’s, Prestige, Slurpp Farm and others.
Being the design lead, Iyer won big mandate pitches like Flipkart Group, Adani group, Telstra & others during her tenure.