Sujith Kumar Nair joins Swiggy SteppingOut as lead - brand partnerships

Sujith Kumar (Nair) has recently joined Swiggy as lead-brand partnerships for company’s experiential events platform SteppingOut. Nair took to LinkedIn to announce his appointment.
In the new role, he would be taking charge of brand partnerships and sponsorships for Swiggy SteppinOut.
“Joining the Swiggy Family! Thrilled to announce that I'm embarking on a new adventure with Swiggy SteppinOut spearheading brand partnerships and sponsorships”, he said in his LinkedIn post. Before joining Swiggy, Nair held the position of assistant general manager at Paytm Insider for over 1.5 years.
With around 15 years of experience, Nair has expertise in sales, marketing, creative, content and brand activation. His previous experience includes working with organizations across broadcast and media companies such as Times Network, Sony Music Entertainment, ESPN, NDTV, and Radio Mirchi.