Swiss Beauty's CEO Saahil Nayar steps down

Saahil Nayar, who led Swiss Beauty as the chief executive officer, has moved on from his position.
Nayar began his career at Tata Teleservices and went on to work across Nitya Marketing, Kama Ayurveda, Revlon and The Moms Co.
Nayar, who is the co-founder of IDAM House of Brands, during his stint, he led all front-ended aspects of business including marketing strategy, brand marketing, performance marketing, e- commerce sales, new brand launches, new products development, H.R and ongoing product improvements besides general business strategy for growth.
He led overall packaging, endorsements, content and all brand marketing communication while being responsible for the overall P&L to deliver 2.5 x growth.