            

      Swiss Beauty's CEO Saahil Nayar steps down

      Saahil Nayar began his career at Tata Teleservices and went on to work across Nitya Marketing, Kama Ayurveda, Revlon and The Moms Co.

      By  Storyboard18Jun 11, 2024 11:55 AM
      Swiss Beauty's CEO Saahil Nayar steps down
      Saahil Nayar, who is the co-founder of IDAM House of Brands, during his stint, he led all front-ended aspects of business including marketing strategy, brand marketing, performance marketing, e- commerce sales, new brand launches etc.

      Saahil Nayar, who led Swiss Beauty as the chief executive officer, has moved on from his position.

      Nayar began his career at Tata Teleservices and went on to work across Nitya Marketing, Kama Ayurveda, Revlon and The Moms Co.

      Nayar, who is the co-founder of IDAM House of Brands, during his stint, he led all front-ended aspects of business including marketing strategy, brand marketing, performance marketing, e- commerce sales, new brand launches, new products development, H.R and ongoing product improvements besides general business strategy for growth.

      He led overall packaging, endorsements, content and all brand marketing communication while being responsible for the overall P&L to deliver 2.5 x growth.


      Tags
      First Published on Jun 11, 2024 11:55 AM

      More from Storyboard18

      Brand Makers

      DDB Mudra Group appoints Shashank Lanjekar as national strategy head

      DDB Mudra Group appoints Shashank Lanjekar as national strategy head

      Brand Makers

      Havas India appoints John Thangaraj as chief strategy officer of Havas Creative Network India

      Havas India appoints John Thangaraj as chief strategy officer of Havas Creative Network India

      Brand Makers

      Dentsu Creative India promotes Surjo Dutt to chief creative officer at Dentsu Creative Webchutney

      Dentsu Creative India promotes Surjo Dutt to chief creative officer at Dentsu Creative Webchutney

      Brand Makers

      Zetwerk elevates Amrit Raj to chief marketing officer

      Zetwerk elevates Amrit Raj to chief marketing officer

      Brand Makers

      Lada Guruden Singh steps down as General Manager, Sony Pictures International Productions, India

      Lada Guruden Singh steps down as General Manager, Sony Pictures International Productions, India

      Brand Makers

      Reebok accelerates retail expansion in India, launches two new stores

      Reebok accelerates retail expansion in India, launches two new stores

      Brand Makers

      Former South Indian Bank CMO Azmat Habibulla joins DBS India as MD - group strategic marketing

      Former South Indian Bank CMO Azmat Habibulla joins DBS India as MD - group strategic marketing