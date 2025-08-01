Tata Trusts extend N Chandrasekaran’s tenure as Tata Sons Chairman by 5 years

ADVERTISEMENT
Tata Trusts has approved a five-year extension for N Chandrasekaran as Chairman of Tata Sons, according to an Economic Times report. The resolution, passed unanimously by trustees of the key holding entities — the Sir Ratan Tata Trust and the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust — comes amid strategic discussions to maintain Tata Sons’ status as a private entity and to initiate talks with the Shapoorji Pallonji Group regarding a possible exit.
The Tata Sons board is expected to formally endorse the resolution in due course. Tata Trusts holds a 66 percent ownership stake in Tata Sons.
Chandrasekaran joined the Board of Tata Sons in October 2016 and was appointed as chairman in January 2017. Before becoming the chairman of Tata Sons, he served 30 years in Tata Consultancy Services Limited (TCS) including eight years as the chief executive officer and managing director, until 2017.
In 2022, the Board of Tata Sons reviewed the last five years and reappointed Chandrasekaran as executive chairman.
At the Tata group, Chandrasekaran pursued the “One Tata” strategy, based on the themes of simplification, scale, and synergy. Born in 1963, Chandrasekaran is a Bachelor in Applied Sciences and has Masters in Computer Applications.
