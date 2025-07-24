'India needs unprecedented job creation, reskilling in AI era': Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran has stressed on the significance of job creation at both services and manufacturing levels, to ramp up the growth of all companies under the Tata Group conglomerate.

According to the Tata Sons annual report, the Chairman also underscored the demand for new talent amid the entry of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

"India needs job creation at a scale unprecedented in our history, across both services and manufacturing. We need to reskill tens of millions of our talent in the age of AI," Chandrasekharan stated.

He said the company has aimed to pursue manufacturing excellence at scale. Citing the example of Tata Electronics, the Chairman said, "We are building a vertically integrated ecosystem for technology hardware and semiconductor manufacturing". Tata Electronics has an annual revenue of Rs 66,000 crore as of 31 March 2025.

On the electric vehicle business, he said that establishing 60GWh battery capacity has advanced the company's global EV fleet in 2024.

Tata Power has quadrupled its renewables capacity, become a leader in solar rooftop installations, and set up 6,700 EV charging stations across India, he added.

"I believe that our job is to run our own marathon, not be distracted by someone else’s sprint. We aspire big, but at no stage do we see scale as a destination," Chandrasekharan said.

He also emphasized on pursuing financial discipline as "mistakes are costly distractions from the purpose".

Tata Sons' profit dropped by 16.3% in fiscal year 2025 compared to the previous fiscal year 2024. The company's consolidated profit stood at Rs 40,985.19 crore in FY25 compared to Rs 49,000.66 crore.