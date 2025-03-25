Tourists are turning away from the US. Here's why

The US tourism outlook for 2025 has reportedly taken a sharp dive, clouded by recent policy decisions under President Donald Trump that have enraged foreign visitors, reports AFP.

What was once expected to be a banner year for international travel to the United States is now shaping up to be one of decline, with experts forecasting a 5.1 percent drop in foreign arrivals—down from an earlier projected increase of 8.8 percent.

The figures come from a recent report by Tourism Economics, which highlights a dramatic shift in global travel patterns. According to the report, foreign tourist spending in the US is also expected to plummet by a staggering 10.9 percent, translating into a potential loss of $64 billion in tourism revenue for the year.

Tourism Economics President Adam Sacks notes that since the report's publication, the situation has worsened, with increasing antipathy toward the US leading to even sharper declines in foreign visits.

He attributes the downturn to a mixture of political tensions, heightened tariffs, and a stronger US dollar—all factors that are fuelling a sense of uncertainty among international tourists.

However, a series of controversial measures by the Trump administration has stoked the flames of dissatisfaction.

Recent tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China, as well as looming threats of more tariffs on the European Union, have made Americans less welcome in many parts of the world.

At the same time, a sweeping crackdown on immigration has intensified, casting doubt on the ease of travel to the United States.

Increased global tensions, particularly around the wars in Ukraine and Gaza, have further compounded the issue, with some international travellers rethinking their plans altogether. According to the World Tourism Forum Institute, the US's strong immigration policies, coupled with a volatile political climate, could have long-lasting effects on the nation's tourism industry.

The impact is already visible in major US cities like New York, where Canadian tourists—a significant portion of the city's visitor base—have begun cancelling bookings, the report added.

The US Travel Association warns that tariffs are likely to deter Canadians, who made up over 20 million visitors to the US in 2024. In fact, February saw a sharp 23 percent year-on-year drop in Canadian visits, signalling a worrying trend.

While the effects are mostly felt by travellers from Western Europe and North America, countries like France, Uzbekistan, and Argentina have yet to dramatically change their travel plans.

However, British and German tourists have been cautioned by their governments to be extra vigilant with their travel documents due to the risk of arrest in the United States.

Airlines are also feeling the pinch. United Airlines reports a noticeable decline in travel from Canada to the United States, and other competitors are seeing similar trends. As experts point out, the US’s increasingly stringent policies on immigration, coupled with fears of a recession and rising inflation, have created a chilling effect on tourism.

Looking ahead, the potential for an economic slowdown and a stronger dollar could further dissuade international tourists, with the cost of visiting the US becoming prohibitive.