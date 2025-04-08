Titan Company clocks 25% YoY growth in Q4 FY25, adds 72 new stores

Tata Group's Titan Company clocked 25% Year-on-Year growth in the fourth quarter (Q4) of fiscal year 2025. The company's jewellery segment saw a growth of 25% in the same period, driven by a significant rise in gold prices. According to the company, the YoY growth was led by both plain (gold) jewellery at 27% and coins at 65% YoY respectively.

"The elevated gold prices also resulted in sluggish consumer demand at lower price points leading to single-digit buyer growth, while demand at higher price bands sustained resulting in a high double-digit growth in ticket sizes," Titan Company said.

Furthermore, studded jewellery registered low double-digit value growth YoY for Q4. The solitaire segment also saw a turnaround and registered both value and buyer growths in the same period.

Caratlane and watches businesses registered a YoY growth of 22% each in Q4 FY25. TCL (Standalone) clocked 25% YoY growth in the same quarter FY25.

Notably, Titan, Fastrack and Sonata propelled analog watches growth to 18% YoY. While all the key retail channels of Helios, Titan World, and Fastrack grew in healthy double digits, the Helios channel registered the highest growth, signaling a consumer penchant for premium product offerings.

The company's EyeCare segment grew by 18% YoY, with TitanEyeplus registering double-digit growth driven by international brands. Notably, ecommerce remained a key growth driver in the sales of the company, especially sunglasses.

In emerging businesses, fragrances grew at 26% YoY and fashion accessories clocked at 12% growth. Sales of Taneira dropped by 4%.

Titan Company expands stores:

Titan's (consolidated) retail network grew by 72 stores in Q4, reaching 3,312. Tanishq expanded its international network to the new markets of Sharjah in UAE and Atlanta and Seattle in the US. The jewellery segment of the company added 16 new stores in India, of which 4 stores were added in Tanishq and 12 stores were added in Mia.

The watches division added 41 new stores in the quarter, comprising 20 stores in Titan World, 10 in Helios, and 11 in Fastrack respectively.

Titan Eye+ added two new stores in the UAE region, one each in Sharjah and Dubai. However, in India, a total of 11 stores (net) were shut down in the EyeCare division during the quarter. Taneira also closed 1 store in this period. In contrast, the company opened 17 stores of CaratLane in India.