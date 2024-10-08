Truecaller appoints Seema Jindal as Head of Public Affairs, Telecom, in India

Truecaller, the global communications platform known for its caller identification and spam-blocking services, has appointed Seema Jindal as the Head of Public Affairs, Telecom, in India.

With an illustrious career spanning 25 years at Airtel, Jindal has garnered extensive experience in regulatory, interconnection, and compliance roles, making her a pivotal addition to Truecaller's leadership team.

At Airtel, Seema Jindal played key roles in various telecom business units, most recently serving as Head of Regulatory Affairs for DLT, DTH, Teleports, and VSAT, as well as Head of Compliances & Audit for Regulatory.

In her new role at Truecaller, Jindal will be responsible for working closely with government ministries and agencies, including the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY), to ensure regulatory and policy support for Truecaller’s continued growth and innovation in India.

Expressing her enthusiasm for the role, Seema Jindal said, "I am thrilled to join Truecaller and take on the responsibility of enhancing the company’s commitment to transparency and innovation while contributing to its legacy in fostering safe and secure communication. As the digital communication landscape evolves in India, my focus will be on ensuring that Truecaller remains at the forefront of regulatory compliance while continuing to build and strengthen partnerships with government bodies and industry stakeholders. I look forward to collaborating with the exceptional team here and a wide set of partners in this space.”