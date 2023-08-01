comScore

TVS Motor Company gets Ron Bhuyan as head of social media and content for EVs

Ron Bhuyan has previously worked at OnePlus and Byju’s.

Aug 1, 2023
TVS Motor Company gets Ron Bhuyan as head of social media and content for EVs
Automobile company TVS Motor Company has appointed Ron Bhuyan as head of social media and content for the EV division. He announced his appointment via LinkedIn.

“This is an exciting time to be a part of this industry and I’m thrilled to help drive engagement and conversations around the many products that will be coming to you soon,” the LinkedIn post read.

Drawing an experience of 14 years, Bhuyan started his career at Oxfam and went on to work across Marylebone Books and University of Westminster. At Hi-style India and Lifestyle International, Bhuyan was the marketing manager, and the social media specialist.

His innings at OnePlus began as a social media specialist and his last position there was as the lead - social media, content and community. Then, he joined Byju’s as senior manager - brand and creative strategy.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in business management from Westminster Business School, and holds a masters in brand and fashion management from the national institute of fashion technology.


First Published on Aug 1, 2023

