            

      Unilever Prestige's CEO Vasiliki Petrou steps down

      Vasiliki Petrou started her career at Procter & Gamble (P&G) as the associate brand manager, Switzerland, and then started her career at Unilever as the vice president - personal care.

      By  Storyboard18Jun 14, 2024 4:42 PM
      Vasiliki Petrou, who served as a chief executive officer, of Unilever Prestige, has moved on from the company.

      She stated, "A decade since I created the Unilever Prestige business unit, I have made the difficult decision to leave in pursuit of my dream to set up my own investment fund. The idea of Unilever Prestige disrupted long-held paradigms and created a new to the world playbook of premium beauty acquisitions and sustainable long-term growth. Being the Unilever Prestige Founder and CEO has been a great honour and I’m proud of the many milestones we achieved together: A portfolio of 10 beautiful brands in just 10 years; becoming a €1.4B global portfolio and consistently growing ahead of the market. On a personal level, as someone who believes in lifting and championing women, being a female leader in a division made up of 80% women has been an incredibly rewarding and inspirational experience."

      She is a non-executive board member at Nexus Brands Group.


      First Published on Jun 14, 2024 3:03 PM

