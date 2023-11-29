VTION Digital appoints Srividya TN as head - sales and business development

VTION Digital, a leading consumer behaviour measurement & analytics company, is proud to announce the appointment of Srividya TN as the new sales and business development head, effective 20th November 2023.

In this role, Srividya will lead initiatives to further strengthen VTION Digital's position in the marketing and analytics technologies sector, focusing on consumer insights using passive measurement technology solutions, customer success management and market expansion.

Srividya has worked in companies like Kantar and Unilever, where she steered key functions successfully, is poised to leverage her expertise to propel VTION Digital to new heights.

"We are excited to welcome Srividya to Team VTION," said Manoj Dawane, founder and chief executive officer, VTION Digital. "With our commitment to assisting brands in the digital world with key insights driven out of privacy first transparent measurements, she will play a crucial role in driving our sales and business development strategies."