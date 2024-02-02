comScore

We are all very enthusiastic about fintech: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

In an exclusive conversation with Network18’s managing director and editor in chief Rahul Joshi, FM Nirmala Sitharaman spoke about her hopes for the fintech sector.

By  Storyboard18Feb 2, 2024 6:31 PM
Network18's managing director and editor in chief Rahul Joshi in conversation with FM Nirmala Sitharaman.

“Fintech is an area in which all of us are very enthusiastic,” said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in an exclusive conversation with Network18’s managing director and editor in chief Rahul Joshi.

Sitharaman said that India has contributed a lot to the fintech sector. “India’s contribution to the sector has been globally recognised. Today, if people are looking at fintech solutions, they are looking to India,” she added.

She went to add that India’s youth has contributed a lot and have built capacities of themselves. “This is an area which we will certainly like to work with and encourage,” the FM said.

The Minister also said that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) does tale its own call and she would appreciate if the RBI worked with the stakeholders. “The RBI takes a call keeping growth in mind. They’ve been steady and that they’ll continue to be steady is my expectation and hope,” she said.


First Published on Feb 2, 2024 6:29 PM

