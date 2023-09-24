We want to take the Ad Club global: Rana Barua, President, Ad Club

In an exclusive conversation with Storyboard18, Rana Barua, Group CEO, Havas India, who has recently become the President of The Ad Club, shares his plans about taking the Ad Club global, empowering the youth through training programmes in the ever-evolving advertising industry, fostering inclusion and diversity, and more.

Edited excerpts.

What changes do you aim to incorporate in the Advertising Club?

The Ad Club is the foremost body for the advertising and media fraternity. The primary focus of the new committee will be to cultivate a sense of pride, and champion progressive conversations and initiatives.

The members of this diverse team come from rich professional backgrounds, where they’re leading companies, departments, and many are even entrepreneurs. These are respected professionals who have the knowledge, influence, expertise required to advance the profession and address the pressing challenges facing our industry.

We recognise the importance of bridging generational divides and maintaining relevance in an ever-evolving industry. To this end, we are enthusiastic about launching several innovative learning programs, and youth connect initiatives. These will serve as a bridge, marrying the Ad Club's rich legacy with new-age dynamism. We are also actively exploring opportunities to expand our events and initiatives into other key markets across India. Our central objective is to engage a larger and more diverse fraternity from all other centres of excellence in the country.

We will also be forging ties with international counterparts to enhance and elevate the stature of The Ad Club on the global stage. Such partnerships will facilitate knowledge exchange, cross-cultural learning, and open doors to new opportunities, ultimately benefiting our members and the industry as a whole.

How are you planning to influence the new generation of young advertising professionals?

The Ad Club can play a more meaningful role in inspiring the youth and creating future leaders. Dearth of talent is an ongoing challenge. It should be our collective responsibility to resurrect the lost glory of advertising , and the Ad Club can play a pivotal role in making advertising a more attractive profession for the youth, through various initiatives.

We are exploring various training programmes with Indian institutions like MICA, and global bodies like the Institute of Practitioners in Advertising (IPA) so that we can equip young individuals with the skills and knowledge necessary to excel in the ever-evolving advertising industry. Award shows like Effies, Emvies, and Abbys help peers and clients recognise talent. We will encourage greater participation from the younger folks as we will have dynamic and more compelling categories.

Revival of events like the MAD quiz re-engaged our young talent with the Ad Club. We want to create more events like this. We also want to create more opportunities through which we can recognise and celebrate our young minds. We have some radical thoughts on that too.

What’s the plan to involve and engage with advertisers?

The Ad Club has maintained a longstanding and symbiotic relationship with marketers, and solidified their role as an indispensable partner in our journey. For years, marketers have actively supported and participated in all Ad Club events such as the Abby One Show Awards, the Effies, Emvies, and more.

However, as the industry continues to evolve and adapt to changing dynamics, there's a growing discourse about the expanding influence of marketers and how we can collaborate on bigger events. Stay tuned for updates on this.

Can you share some details on your plans for women’s empowerment, and promoting diversity and inclusion in the industry and in the Club?

It starts with the new managing committee, which boasts the presence of remarkable, dynamic women leaders from different sectors. This diversity is poised to inject fresh perspectives into our initiatives, particularly with respect to DE&I. We are committed to fostering more women leaders, providing training, and championing inclusivity across all our endeavours. A committee has been formed which is seriously working on this with the fraternity.

My vision is to make the Ad Club take the lead in this space, and we have a massive opportunity to create a difference. We want to create a culture where different voices are heard and celebrated. As we move forward, expect to witness several steps and initiatives in this direction, propelling us into a future where equality and inclusivity remain at the heart of our mission.

In terms of marquee award properties like the Effies, Emvies, and Abbys, can the industry expect anything new?