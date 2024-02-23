Women only social community app coto ropes in Ankhi Das as strategic advisor

coto, the social community platform exclusively designed for women, announces the appointment of Ankhi Das as their Community Advisor for their diverse communities of key opinion leaders and influencers. In this role, Ankhi will bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise in various fields, including business, mental health, finance, and healthcare to further coto’s ethos of sisterhood and women empowerment.

The coto community advisory board aims to keep the platform true to coto’s mission and help women engage with freedom without the fear of being judged or trolled. As a Community Advisor, Ankhi will guide the content and community teams to build a safe and responsible digital environment for women to create and consume content, share opinions, gain knowledge, and build new connections thereby revolutionizing the way women engage with the digital world through paid consultation services globally. She will bring a fresh perspective to the team that will shape the philosophies and content of the community through a strong narrative on the economic empowerment and financial inclusion of women.

Ankhi Das is a Tech Investor and a seasoned public policy expert with extensive knowledge and expertise in the technology sector. For nearly a decade, she held the role of Facebook's public policy leader for India and South and Central Asia, where she spearheaded one of the largest policy teams in the regional tech sector. Her strategic leadership played a pivotal role in advancing the company's growth objectives, contributing significantly to the expansion of the Facebook family of apps in India from 8 million users in 2011 to over 450 million users by 2020. Before her tenure at Facebook, Ankhi Das enjoyed a distinguished career at Microsoft, where she assumed diverse roles, including serving as the Policy Director and Head of Corporate Citizenship for the company in India.

Commenting on Ankhi’s new onboarding, Aparna Acharekar, Co-Founder, coto said" As a creative women-only platform, we are thrilled to welcome Ankhi Das to the coto team. Her expertise in advancing women's causes and her commitment to fostering safe and supportive online communities make her an invaluable addition to our team. With Ankhi's leadership, we look forward to empowering women worldwide through coto's ever-evolving platform. Her passion, personality, and thoughts will help us curate high-quality content to empower and educate women about various topics. I am confident their contributions will inspire and encourage women and build a truly empowered digital ecosystem."

Expressing her excitement about joining coto, Ankhi shared, "I am delighted to be part of a platform that prioritizes the voices and experiences of women. coto's dedication to creating a safe, inclusive, and empowering space matches my values. By joining the platform’s Community Advisory Board, I look forward to contributing to inspiring women to achieve their best, have faith in their capabilities, and pursue the unique paths they are drawn to. I'm certain that we'll cultivate a supportive community of women creators brimming with innovative ideas for becoming digital entrepreneurs. I am confident coto’s mission of connecting and empowering women economically will strengthen both the sisterhood economy and our community of women."