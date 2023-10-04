WPP's Martina Suess Cromer joins FCB as global chief communications officer

FCB has appointed Martina Suess Cromer as its global chief communications officer, a newly created role reflective of the agency’s evolved structure, with communications and growth separating into two distinct disciplines. Global chief marketing officer Brandon Cooke, who was previously responsible for FCB’s reputation practice, will continue to drive new business and growth efforts.

Based in New York, Cromer joins FCB’s global leadership team reporting to global chief executive officer Tyler Turnbull and global chair and global chief creative officer Susan Credle directly.

“If we’ve learned anything over the last few years, it’s that great communications work is what drives a brand’s continued growth and success. When we first met Martina, her passion for storytelling and for building strong agency brands was obvious and infectious. She joins at an important time in FCB’s storied 150-year history, and I’m excited to partner closely with her as we lay the foundation for the agency’s next 150 years,” said Turnbull.

“Martina joins us at a pivotal moment in FCB’s #NeverFinished story. With Martina leading reputation and Brandon helming our New Business team with the added focus on our affiliate partners, both departments will receive more rigor and focus than ever before. Martina brings an important and energetic perspective to our global team. I am confident her experience delivering enterprise-wide communications in her previous roles will help us tell more of our amazing work, people and client stories from around the world,” said Credle.

Cromer added, “FCB has a brilliant reputation for award-winning creativity and delivering success-generating outcomes for clients. That, coupled with the agency’s #NeverFinished mantra, is what resonated with me deeply. It is a privilege to have the opportunity to work with Tyler and Susan on a brand with such a powerful purpose and legacy.”