Xiaomi India appoints Sandeep Singh Arora as Chief Business Officer

Prior to this, Arora was with Samsung India's Consumer Electronics division as Head of the Online Business Unit and then the Head of Marketing Communications.

By  Storyboard18Jan 2, 2025 12:52 PM
Arora's expertise in leadership roles in product marketing, category management, retail operations and brand strategy is expected to significantly enhance the organization's ability to navigate the evolving market landscape.

Xiaomi India has appointed Sandeep Singh Arora as its Chief Business Officer. In this strategic leadership role, Arora will lead the business development initiatives, driving revenue growth, cultivating new strategic partnerships and expanding market presence.

Arora's expertise in leadership roles in product marketing, category management, retail operations and brand strategy is expected to significantly enhance the organization's ability to navigate the evolving market landscape. As the year unfolds, Xiaomi India is poised for a transformative period, equipped with more rigorous, forward-thinking plans aimed at accelerating growth and fostering innovation.

“Xiaomi India is at the forefront of transforming the tech landscape in India and its commitment to making innovative technology accessible to all is truly inspiring. The culture, the core values and the dynamism of the brand is unmatched and resonates with my values. Our focus will be on delivering exceptional products to aspirational Indians. I am looking forward to this new innings and contributing to the success of Xiaomi’s business in India," said Sandeep Singh Arora, Chief Business Officer, Xiaomi India.

Sandeep brings over three decades of experience in managing and growing consumer brands. Most recently, he was with Samsung India's Consumer Electronics division as Head of the Online Business Unit and then the Head of Marketing Communications.

He has also held senior leadership roles as VP of Marketing at Bennett, Coleman & Co. Ltd. (The Times of India Group), Category Director & EVP of Marketing at PepsiCo India, and Unilever. His diverse experience has honed his ability to drive strategic growth and innovation in competitive markets.

Arora holds a PGDM in Business Management and Marketing from IIM Ahmedabad, bringing extensive expertise in driving business strategies and brand development.


First Published on Jan 2, 2025 12:52 PM

