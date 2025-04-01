Yahoo appoints former Paramount Executive Josh Line as CMO

ADVERTISEMENT
Yahoo has named Josh Line, a former Paramount Global executive, as its new Chief Marketing Officer, marking a strategic move to revitalize the internet brand’s cultural presence.
According to a report by the Wall Street Journal, Line, who previously served as Chief Brand Officer at Paramount, will now lead Yahoo’s marketing initiatives.
During his nearly 15-year tenure at Paramount, Line played a pivotal role in the company’s transformation, overseeing branding efforts during the Viacom-CBS merger, the rebranding of CBS All Access into Paramount Plus, and the expansion of Pluto TV. He departed Paramount earlier this month.
Expressing enthusiasm about his new role, Line shared on social media, "Yahooooooooo! Practicing my yodeling skills. It’s a huge honor to join such an amazing organization to help reignite love and cultural impact for an internet icon, especially during this exciting period of growth.”
Reporting directly to Yahoo CEO Jim Lanzone, Line is expected to leverage his extensive brand-building expertise to steer Yahoo’s marketing strategy. Lanzone praised Line’s ability to scale brands and lead high-performing teams, calling him the "ideal leader to propel the Yahoo brand forward during this critical moment in our journey.”