comScore

Brand Makers

Yes Bank appoints Pankaj Sharma as chief strategy and transformation officer

In his role, Sharma will work with key stakeholders to translate and align the Bank’s strategy into transformation activities and initiatives, and develop a clear roadmap to achieve the Bank’s strategic and financial objectives.

By  Storyboard18Sep 22, 2023 3:13 PM
Yes Bank appoints Pankaj Sharma as chief strategy and transformation officer
In his previous roles, he has been associated with organisations like RBL Bank, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance and GE Countrywide.

Yes Bank announced the appointment of Pankaj Sharma as chief strategy and transformation officer.

In his role, Sharma will work with key stakeholders to translate and align the Bank’s strategy into transformation activities and initiatives, and develop a clear roadmap to achieve the Bank’s strategic and financial objectives. As a strategic partner to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and the Board, he will focus on identifying, and evaluating growth opportunities, and lead the implementation of major transformation and change programmes, including direct oversight of digital transformation initiatives. Sharma will report to Prashant Kumar, managing director and CEO, Yes Bank.

Sharma is a senior banking professional with 25 years of experience within the banking and financial services industry. His expertise involves driving large scale technology deployments across Business Operations. Sharma joins YES Bank from RBL Bank where he served as the chief operating officer (COO), and was also responsible for operations, transformation & corporate services. In his previous roles, he has been associated with organisations like Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, and GE Countrywide.

Commenting on the appointment, Prashant Kumar, managing director and CEO, Yes Bank said, “We are happy to welcome Pankaj on board. He joins us at an important juncture and will be responsible for leading our transformation initiatives with the vision to help the Bank become one of the most trusted financial brands in the country. Given his vast experience in transformation and change management, we are confident that Pankaj will bring in a fresh perspective to accelerate our momentum and help the Bank achieve its strategic objectives. I wish Pankaj the very best for all his future endeavors at Yes Bank.”


Tags
First Published on Sep 22, 2023 3:13 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Bookstrapping: Good Power - Leading Positive Change in Our Lives, Work, and World by Ginni Rometty

Bookstrapping: Good Power - Leading Positive Change in Our Lives, Work, and World by Ginni Rometty

Brand Makers

It’s important to be intellectually honest at work and in life: Adani Wilmar’s Vineeth Viswambharan

It’s important to be intellectually honest at work and in life: Adani Wilmar’s Vineeth Viswambharan

Brand Makers

Watch out Ajay Gupte and Amin Lakhani, says EssenceMediacom CEO Naveen Khemka

Watch out Ajay Gupte and Amin Lakhani, says EssenceMediacom CEO Naveen Khemka

Brand Makers

In the next 4 years, 25 percent of our volume will come from electric: Santosh Iyer

In the next 4 years, 25 percent of our volume will come from electric: Santosh Iyer

Brand Makers

Kaya appoints Nishant Nayyar as vice president and head of marketing

Kaya appoints Nishant Nayyar as vice president and head of marketing

Brand Makers

Dentsu's Posterscope appoints Pallavi Patil ad vice president - strategy

Dentsu's Posterscope appoints Pallavi Patil ad vice president - strategy

Brand Makers

Byju’s CEO Mrinal Mohit quits; Arjun Mohan gets a promotion

Byju’s CEO Mrinal Mohit quits; Arjun Mohan gets a promotion