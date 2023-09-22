Yes Bank appoints Pankaj Sharma as chief strategy and transformation officer

Yes Bank announced the appointment of Pankaj Sharma as chief strategy and transformation officer.

In his role, Sharma will work with key stakeholders to translate and align the Bank’s strategy into transformation activities and initiatives, and develop a clear roadmap to achieve the Bank’s strategic and financial objectives. As a strategic partner to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and the Board, he will focus on identifying, and evaluating growth opportunities, and lead the implementation of major transformation and change programmes, including direct oversight of digital transformation initiatives. Sharma will report to Prashant Kumar, managing director and CEO, Yes Bank.

Sharma is a senior banking professional with 25 years of experience within the banking and financial services industry. His expertise involves driving large scale technology deployments across Business Operations. Sharma joins YES Bank from RBL Bank where he served as the chief operating officer (COO), and was also responsible for operations, transformation & corporate services. In his previous roles, he has been associated with organisations like Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, and GE Countrywide.