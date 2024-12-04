Zepto CEO joins work-life balance debate amid allegations of toxic culture

The ongoing debate around work-life balance in India has reached a new chapter with Zepto's CEO, Aadit Palicha, weighing on the issue.

In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), Palicha commented, "I have nothing against work-life balance. In fact, I recommend it to all our competitors."

His statement, laced with irony, seems to underscore Zepto's commitment to a high-intensity work culture, particularly as the company vies for a competitive edge in India's burgeoning quick-commerce sector.

I have nothing against work-life balance. In fact, I recommend it to all our competitors :) — Aadit Palicha (@aadit_palicha) December 4, 2024

Although Palicha quickly clarified that the quote was not his, but rather from an interview with Indian-origin CEO Daksh Gupta, many users still insisted that it was his response to the anonymous Reddit post detailing "Zepto's toxic work culture."

Palicha's remarks come at a time when the company is under scrutiny following an anonymous Reddit post that went viral, alleging a "toxic" work culture at Zepto.

According to the post, employees are reportedly working grueling 14-hour days, adding fuel to the fire in the ongoing debate over employee well-being in the corporate world. The employee also claimed that Palicha, a key figure in the company, only begins working at 2 pm because he struggles to wake up early, leading to meetings being scheduled at 2 am.

The anonymous user further explained that junior staff are hired to cut costs, and a major round of layoffs is expected in March, with most departments halting new hiring.

Social media erupted with multiple users commenting on the scenario.