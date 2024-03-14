Aamir Khan turns 59: A glimpse of his iconic ads

Aamir Khan, Indian actor, filmmaker, and television personality renowned for his perfectionist approach, marked his 59th birthday today, on March 14 with grand celebrations. Joined by Kiran Rao, the 'Laapataa Ladies' team, and members of the media, Khan ushered in the joyous occasion at midnight. Throughout his illustrious career, Khan has garnered numerous accolades, including nine Filmfare Awards, four National Film Awards, and an AACTA Award. Recognized by the Government of India with the prestigious Padma Shri in 2003 and the Padma Bhushan in 2010, he was also bestowed an honorary title by the Government of China in 2017.

Khan's cinematic contributions, spanning iconic films like ‘Taare Zameen Par’ ‘Dangal,’ ‘3 Idiots,’ ‘Ghajini,’ and the recent ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ (2022), reflect his commitment to storytelling and social commentary. Beyond the silver screen, Khan has made significant strides with his talk show ‘Satyamev Jayate,’ delving into pressing social issues. With an estimated net worth of a staggering Rs 1862 crore, Khan's multifaceted career encompasses acting, production, endorsements, real estate investments, and business ventures.

Here are some iconic ads featuring the actor.

1] Athithi Devo Bhava-Indian Tourism

Aamir Khan lent his star power to the Incredible India campaign, serving as its brand ambassador. The campaign's primary objective was to boost tourism in India by featuring compelling commercials that highlighted the nation's rich cultural tapestry, its historic landmarks, and the stunning beauty of its natural landscapes.

Amir Khan's ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’ advertisement, produced by the Indian Tourism Ministry, served as a wake-up call to citizens. It urged people to treat visitors from foreign countries with respect and warmth. In the ad, two tourist women are depicted shopping in an Indian bazaar, where they encounter street harassment. Khan intervenes, confronting the harassers and handing them over to the police. His actions serve as a powerful reminder to passersby about the importance of treating foreign visitors with respect and upholding the dignity of our country. Through this portrayal, the ad emphasises the need for a welcoming and safe environment for tourists, highlighting the responsibility of every citizen in ensuring a positive experience for visitors to India.

2] Titan- Be more

Titan's 'Be More' advertisement, launched in 2010, opens with a heartwarming scene of Aamir Khan helping a man fix his computer at his home. As Khan assists the man, the latter compliments Khan's attire and expresses concern about the possibility of the computer malfunctioning again. In a surprising twist, Khan hands over his card for contact, suggesting the man reach out if any further issues arise. However, when the man takes a closer look at the card, it is revealed that Khan is the managing director of the company himself. This revelation underscores the advertisement's powerful message: no task is too small for anyone, regardless of their position or status. By personally attending to the computer issue, Khan exemplifies the philosophy of 'Be More,' emphasising the importance of humility, empathy, and hands-on involvement in every aspect of life.

3] Samsung Guru

Samsung's ad campaign for its 'Guru Series' in 2010 featured Aamir Khan in a heartwarming advertisement, marking the first collaboration of the legendary Gulzar, director Anurag Kashyap, and actor Aamir Khan. The storyline unfolds with Aamir, portraying a simple village boy, receiving a job call on his Guru mobile, eliciting hugs from his family members. As the narrative progresses, Aamir's character, Raghu, is inevitably faced with the prospect of leaving his family behind, including his love interest. Each family member receives a Guru mobile from Raghu, symbolising his presence and support even in his absence. In a poignant moment before the final goodbye, Aamir's character reassures his father, expressing his closeness to their hearts, before tucking the Guru mobile into his upper pocket. This ad encapsulated the emotional bond and practical utility of Samsung's Guru Series, portraying it as not just a communication device but also a symbol of connection and reassurance for families.

4] Tata Sky

Aamir Khan has served as the brand ambassador for Tata Sky, appearing in numerous commercials for the brand. However, the ones featuring him alongside Gul Panag, the crowned Femina Miss India Universe 1999, have particularly stood out. In one notable ad for Tata Sky Plus, the relevance of its pause feature is highlighted. The advertisement portrays Aamir Khan pausing a soccer match to take a phone call, seemingly expressing more interest in the conversation with his mother-in-law. Aamir's behaviour is driven by the Tata Sky Plus pause feature, allowing him to seamlessly continue the match from the paused action without Gul's awareness. This dynamic showcases Aamir as a fun-loving husband, while simultaneously emphasising the convenience and entertainment value of Tata Sky Plus.

5] Satyamev Jayate promo

‘Satyamev Jayate’ was a popular Indian Hindi-language TV talk show that premiered on May 6, 2012, marking the television debut of Bollywood actor Aamir Khan. It addressed various sensitive social issues in India, including female foeticide, child sexual abuse, domestic violence, and discrimination. The show aimed to highlight the achievements of individuals often overlooked and empowered citizens with information about their country, urging them to take action. It was broadcast in multiple languages and subtitled in English for wider accessibility. In a promotional ad for the show, Aamir Khan emphasised the target audience by standing near a window overlooking a traffic signal. He remarked, “You know who will watch our show?" as he observed the behaviour of people at the signal. Some individuals disregarded the signal, prompting Khan to comment, "They won't watch it." However, several others stopped and respected the signal, demonstrating their responsibility as citizens. To them, Khan remarked, "They will watch it," indicating that his show was intended for responsible citizens of the country.

6] Toyota Innova

To promote the launch of the Toyota Innova, Toyota sought to showcase the car's adaptability and versatility, drawing parallels with the diverse roles portrayed by Bollywood actor Aamir Khan. Renowned for his ability to embody a wide array of characters, from a street-smart gangster to a righteous police inspector, Khan's multifaceted career made him the perfect choice for the campaign.

In the advertisement, Khan is depicted driving the Toyota Innova while his iconic characters show up as passengers, each highlighting a feature of the car. From the brooding Siddharth in ‘Ghulam’ to the adventurous Akash in ‘Dil Chahta Hai,’ from the charming Munna in ‘Rangeela’ to the determined Bhuvan in ‘Lagaan,’ and from the intense Ajay in ‘Sarfarosh,’ Khan effortlessly embodies the essence of each character as he navigates through different scenarios.

The ad culminates with Khan glancing at these characters through his rear-view mirror, symbolising a reflection on his past roles, while he looks ahead toward new horizons. This imagery not only emphasises the versatility of the Toyota Innova but also reflects Khan's journey as an actor, constantly evolving and embracing new challenges.

7] Coke Paanch

As part of its strategy to expand its market share and drive consumption, Coca-Cola introduced a 100 ml bottle priced at Rs 5, branded as ‘Chota Coke.’ The company recognized the importance of affordability in the market, understanding that even small price variations could significantly impact sales volume due to price elasticity. With other popular beverages like tea priced similarly, the introduction of Chota Coke made Coca-Cola a viable option for consumers. Additionally, the quantity offered in the 100 ml bottle was ideal for single-serve consumption.

To highlight the affordability of Chota Coke, Coca-Cola launched an advertisement featuring Aamir Khan. In this iconic ad, Khan humorously corrects a shopkeeper who mistakenly attempts to charge customers Rs 6 for the beverage, adding an extra rupee for cooling. Khan playfully insists that the correct price is Rs 5, emphasising the tagline ‘paanch matlb chota coke’ (5 rupees means small coke).

