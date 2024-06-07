            

      Adani One partners with Cleartrip to enhance the travel experience customers

      Cleartrip will provide Adani One users access to over 3 lakh routes and more than 10 lakh bus connections from private operators and state transport buses.

      Adani One’s association with Cleartrip spans multiple offerings, including flights and hotels, further enriching the travel ecosystem. (Representational image by Markus Spiske via Unsplash)

      Adani One has announced a strategic partnership with Cleartrip to enhance the travel experience for Adani One customers by providing the widest range of bus travel options at competitive fares. Cleartrip will provide Adani One users access to over 3 lakh routes and more than 10 lakh bus connections from private operators and state transport buses. Adani One’s association with Cleartrip spans multiple offerings, including flights and hotels, further enriching the travel ecosystem. Ayyappan R., Chief Executive Officer of Cleartrip, said, “We are delighted to join forces with the Adani Group once again. The latest venture will transform the bus booking experience for customers nationwide. Through this association, we will provide unparalleled convenience, choice and value while bolstering connectivity, especially in tier-2 and tier-3 markets.” Nitin Sethi, Chief Digital Officer, Adani Digital Labs, said, “Cleartrip continues to remain our primary and preferred partner for enhanced travel solutions. This new partnership is a testament to our trust in the platform, enabling us to boost connectivity and cater to the travel needs of a diverse populace. We look forward to developing products and innovations with Cleartrip to positively impact the travel ecosystem.”


