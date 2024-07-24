            
      • Home
      • brand-marketing
      • ahead-of-deadpool-wolverine-release-disney-consumer-products-india-teams-up-with-brands-retailers-37797

      Ahead of ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ release, Disney Consumer Products India teams up with brands, retailers

      Reliance has launched a lineup through its sub-brands (Yousta, Azorte, and Reliance Trends), offering t-shirts, jackets, and denims featuring Deadpool & Wolverine

      By  Storyboard18Jul 24, 2024 7:10 PM
      Ahead of ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ release, Disney Consumer Products India teams up with brands, retailers
      The Souled Store has unveiled a range of t-shirts, backpacks, and high-top sneakers on the Deadpool & Wolverine theme

      To celebrate the release of Marvel Studios ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’, Disney Consumer Products India has collaborated with 25 brands across apparel, accessories, food and beverage, and technology to launch an array of themed merchandise locally. These brands include Adidas, boAt, Coca-Cola, Myntra, NESTLÉ POLO, The Souled Store, Wrogn and more.

      Priya Nijhara, Director of Disney Consumer Products, India, said, “Deadpool’s refreshing charisma and irreverent humour has amassed formidable fandom in India, particularly with the Gen Z audience. This reflects Marvel's enduring relevance today and fuels our excitement as we join forces with exceptional brands to roll out an expansive line of Deadpool & Wolverine themed products in celebration of the movie release."

      According to Disney Consumer Products India, Coca-Cola has launched Coca-Cola cans and bottles featuring Deadpool & Wolverine, including 32 other Super Heroes from across the Marvel Universe.

      boAt has curated an audio wear collection themed after Deadpool & Wolverine, blending Marvel’s storytelling with its advanced technology. Belkin will introduce a portable wireless power bank on Amazon on July 27.

      Titan has also joined the buzz with its eyewear and fashion accessories, incorporating the signature colours and elements from Deadpool & Wolverine.

      Apparel brand The Souled Store has also unveiled a range of t-shirts, backpacks, and high-top sneakers on the Deadpool & Wolverine theme. Reliance has also launched a lineup through its sub-brands (Yousta, Azorte, and Reliance Trends), offering t-shirts, jackets, and denims featuring Deadpool & Wolverine.


      Tags
      First Published on Jul 24, 2024 7:10 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      Brand Marketing

      Viacom18 Consumer Products celebrates 25 years of SpongeBob SquarePants

      Viacom18 Consumer Products celebrates 25 years of SpongeBob SquarePants

      Brand Marketing

      Go Fashion (India) plans to open around 130 new stores every year; Dubai store on the cards by 2024-end

      Go Fashion (India) plans to open around 130 new stores every year; Dubai store on the cards by 2024-end

      Brand Marketing

      OTT industry may add 2.80 lakh jobs in next 4 years as demand for VFX, animation surges: Report

      OTT industry may add 2.80 lakh jobs in next 4 years as demand for VFX, animation surges: Report

      Brand Marketing

      AI will be a game changer in the production of cars: Partho Banerjee, Maruti Suzuki

      AI will be a game changer in the production of cars: Partho Banerjee, Maruti Suzuki

      Brand Marketing

      Reliance Retail's Yousta expands footprint in North India, opens new store in Lucknow

      Reliance Retail's Yousta expands footprint in North India, opens new store in Lucknow

      Brand Marketing

      Hardik Pandya teams up with FanCode Shop to unveil his brand identity

      Hardik Pandya teams up with FanCode Shop to unveil his brand identity

      How it Works

      Now you can file Income Tax Returns via WhatsApp

      Now you can file Income Tax Returns via WhatsApp