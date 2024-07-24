Ahead of ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ release, Disney Consumer Products India teams up with brands, retailers

To celebrate the release of Marvel Studios ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’, Disney Consumer Products India has collaborated with 25 brands across apparel, accessories, food and beverage, and technology to launch an array of themed merchandise locally. These brands include Adidas, boAt, Coca-Cola, Myntra, NESTLÉ POLO, The Souled Store, Wrogn and more.

Priya Nijhara, Director of Disney Consumer Products, India, said, “Deadpool’s refreshing charisma and irreverent humour has amassed formidable fandom in India, particularly with the Gen Z audience. This reflects Marvel's enduring relevance today and fuels our excitement as we join forces with exceptional brands to roll out an expansive line of Deadpool & Wolverine themed products in celebration of the movie release."

According to Disney Consumer Products India, Coca-Cola has launched Coca-Cola cans and bottles featuring Deadpool & Wolverine, including 32 other Super Heroes from across the Marvel Universe.

boAt has curated an audio wear collection themed after Deadpool & Wolverine, blending Marvel’s storytelling with its advanced technology. Belkin will introduce a portable wireless power bank on Amazon on July 27.

Titan has also joined the buzz with its eyewear and fashion accessories, incorporating the signature colours and elements from Deadpool & Wolverine.