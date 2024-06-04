Airtel rolls out plans for world’s biggest T20 cricket tournament

Bharti Airtel has introduced special packs for customers with the world’s biggest T20 cricket tournament in mind. Airtel is offering a three-month subscription to Disney+Hotstar, the official streaming partner of the T20 World Cup in India, across its prepaid, postpaid, International roaming, home broadband and Airtel Digital TV users.

Prepaid plans for the tournament start at Rs 499 and come loaded with daily access to high-speed 3GB data for 28 days, along with a three-month subscription to Disney + Hotstar. The plan also unlocks 20+ OTTs on Airtel Xstream Play for free. There is also an 84-day plan for Rs 839 on offer that provides similar benefits with 2GB of data per day. An annual plan of Rs 3359 has a bundled one-year subscription to Disney + Hotstar, along with access to OTT platforms on the Xstream app and 2.5 GB of data per day.

Postpaid plans also comes bundled with a one-year Disney + Hotstar subscription along with access to over 20 OTT platforms on Xstream App, with Unlimited 5G data and family add-on benefits.

Home customers looking for high-speed internet, entertainment, professional and infinity plans at Rs 999, Rs 1498 and Rs 3999 are provided with a wide range of speed options. In addition to this, the plans also include unlimited Disney + Hotstar subscriptions and other benefits.