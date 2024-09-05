Allied Blenders & Distillers partner with actor Ranveer Singh for a new business venture in luxury spirits

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh will be an equity partner with Allied Blenders and Distillers Limited (ABDL), in a new business venture to offer a portfolio of premium brands. ABDL announced their Board approving the formation on 4th September 2024.
"I am delighted to partner with Allied Blenders and Distillers Limited’s unique initiative. This venture is not just about creating and offering premium and luxury spirits, but equally about realizing the aspirations of the Indian consumer. We're blending world-class products, sourcing and craftsmanship with the rich, vibrant flavours of India, creating experiences that speak to people,” said Singh.
"At ABDL, we have believed in the power of innovation. This new venture, with the major impact personality like Ranveer Singh, represents our commitment to bring together simply the best. With him as our business partner and a creative mentor, we are confident that our luxury products will resonate with consumers," said Alok Gupta, managing director, Allied Blenders and Distillers Limited.
The creation of this would mark a strategic move for ABDL, allowing the new venture to focus on the world of luxury spirits, while retaining the existing core brands in ABDL itself. This business venture with Singh in partnership will ensure quicker decision-making, nimble adaptation to market trends, and specialised marketing expertise for the luxury segments.
The entity will launch its own brands, partner with promising Indian start-ups, work with major international brands, and use the strong ABDL sales and manufacturing networks with clear go-to-market strategies.