Amazon Pay's new campaign 'Pay Karne Ka Smarter Way' highlights convenience featuring Ayushmann Khurrana

Amazon Pay's latest campaign titled 'Pay Karne Ka Smarter Way', demonstrates a shift towards a smarter approach to everyday transactions. It showcases the speed, convenience and reliability of Amazon Pay, emphasizing new features such as auto flash for scanning any QR even in low light, sending money to any UPI ID on any app, fast payments, Quick Refunds when using Amazon Pay Balance and 24/7 customer support for all customers.

Bolstered by the presence of Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, the campaign aims to highlight Amazon Pay as the preferred choice for seamless day-to-day transactions, stated the company. The TVCs captures everyday payment challenges encountered by customers, which is resolved through Amazon Pay's Scan & Pay feature.

Speaking about the campaign, Anuradha Aggarwal, director, user growth and chief marketing officer, Amazon Pay India said, “Our ‘Pay Karne Ka Smarter Way' campaign underscores Amazon Pay's commitment to simplify the digital payment experience, making it the faster, safer and hence smarter way to pay anyone, anywhere. With Amazon Pay UPI, customers can scan any QR, send money to any UPi ID on any App and receive money seamlessly. Just like Pay with Alexa in our last campaign, we have new smart features like ‘Auto-flash’ for low light scans to make payments more convenient. We also want to reassure customers with our unique 24/7 customer service. Ayushmann Khurrana's versatile yet relatable persona and widespread appeal make him a natural fit for our campaign.

Speaking about the association, Khurrana said, “I'm delighted to partner with Amazon Pay for their ‘Pay Karne ka Smarter Way’ campaign. As someone who’s always on the go, I love finding smarter ways to do things, and Amazon Pay is definitely changing the game when it comes to payments. Through this ongoing collaboration, I have enjoyed showcasing Amazon Pay’s versatility in everyday situations – whether it’s the ability to function in low-light environments, or the ease of quick scan and pay or its robust refund policies enabled by Amazon Pay Balance. From streamlining everyday transactions to ensuring unmatched peace of mind, Amazon Pay transcends the conventional notion of a digital platform.”