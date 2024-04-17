Savsol Lubricants announces actor Sidharth Malhotra as brand ambassador

Savsol Lubricants, a flagship brand of Savita Oil Technologies, has announced a partnership with Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra, who will be associated with the company as its brand ambassador.

The collaboration with Sidharth also marks a milestone in Savsol’s journey in lubricants and engine oils, as it unveils Ester Fluid technology under the brand name Savsol Ester 5. Under this alliance, Sidharth will be featured in digital, print and TV campaigns for Savsol, highlighting its diverse product range.

Vishal Sood, President – Lubes, Savsol Lubricants, said, “At Savsol, we constantly strive for continuous improvement and excellence in the automotive industry. This partnership with a Bollywood star of Sidharth Malhotra’s calibre reflects our intent to provide exceptional lubricant technology products to customers, and drive forward a new era of innovation and distinction in the automotive space.”

On his appointment as Brand Ambassador, actor Sidharth Malhotra remarked, “I am delighted to partner with Savsol Lubricants and further its commitment to offering consumers a distinctive automotive driving experience. The collaboration with an innovative brand such as Savsol aligns with my pursuit of excellence, and I look forward to embarking on this journey together."