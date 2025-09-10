Apple launches iPhone Air, pre-orders open September 19 in India

ADVERTISEMENT
Apple has launched the iPhone Air, a slim titanium-built device designed to offer Pro-level performance in a lighter, more versatile package.
The iPhone Air features a 6.5-inch ProMotion display with always-on functionality, powered by the new A19 Pro chip, which Apple claims delivers “MacBook Pro-level” compute performance. It also debuts the N1 chip for faster connectivity and the C1X modem, said to be twice as fast and 30% more energy-efficient.
In terms of design, the iPhone Air is both lightweight and durable, due to titanium construction, and introduces Ceramic Shield 2 for added display protection.
On the camera front, it carries a 48MP Fusion system capable of 24MP default shots and multiple focal lengths, including 26mm, 28mm, 35mm and 52mm. A new Dual-capture video mode allows simultaneous recording from front and back cameras, while the upgraded front camera supports Center Stage.
Battery performance has also been enhanced, with Apple claiming “all-day life” and up to 40 hours of video playback when paired with the new low-profile MagSafe battery pack.
The iPhone Air will be offered in space black, cloud white, light gold and sky blue, starting at Rs 1,19,900 for the 256GB model, with 512GB and 1TB variants also available. Pre-orders open on September 12 at 5 a.m. PDT, with availability from September 19 in India and select markets, and from September 26 in 22 additional regions.
Apple is also launching a new line of accessories alongside the device, including translucent cases (frost and shadow), lightweight bumpers in matching shades, a Crossbody Strap, and the MagSafe battery pack.