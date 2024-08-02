Apple reports quarterly revenue of $85.8 billion; iPhone business revenue at $39.3 billion

Apple on August 1 announced financial results for its fiscal 2024 third quarter ended June 29, 2024. The Company posted quarterly revenue of $85.8 billion, up 5 percent year over year, and quarterly earnings per diluted share of $1.40, up 11 percent year over year. Apple’s iPhone business accounted for about 46% of the company’s total sales during the quarter.

Revenue: $85.78 billion iPhone revenue: $39.30 billion Mac revenue: $7.01 billion iPad revenue: $7.16 billion Wearables, Home, and Accessories revenue: $8.10 billion Services revenue: $24.21 billion

“Today Apple is reporting a new June quarter revenue record of $85.8 billion, up 5 percent from a year ago,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “During the quarter, we were excited to announce incredible updates to our software platforms at our Worldwide Developers Conference, including Apple Intelligence, a breakthrough personal intelligence system that puts powerful, private generative AI models at the core of iPhone, iPad, and Mac."

He added, "We very much look forward to sharing these tools with our users, and we continue to invest significantly in the innovations that will enrich our customers’ lives, while leading with the values that drive our work.”