Beyond total likes: Instagram tests per-frame engagement for carousels

Instagram is testing a new analytics feature that provides like counts for individual frames within carousel posts. This update aims to offer users more detailed insights into content performance.
The new feature attributes likes based on the image visible when a user engages with the like button. Each frame in a carousel then displays a separate like count, potentially indicating frame-level engagement.
While this method may not be exact, as likes can reflect appreciation for the entire post, a noticeably higher count on a single frame could suggest stronger viewer preference for that content.
This feature arrives as Instagram continues its emphasis on carousel posts. In the past, Instagram head Adam Mosseri stated that carousel posts often achieve greater reach than single-image uploads. He cited two reasons: increased interaction opportunities due to multiple media elements and Instagram’s practice of resurfacing carousels by showing subsequent images to users who did not initially engage.
The introduction of frame-specific insights may provide content creators with a tool to refine their posting strategies, especially as the platform continues to prioritize engagement-driven visibility.