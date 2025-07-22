Colgate-Palmolive India slashes AdEx by 5.5% YoY to Rs 188.41 crore in Q1 FY26

ADVERTISEMENT
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited on Tuesday announced its first quarter earnings for the fiscal year 2026. The toothpaste brand's profit declined by 11.8% in the quarter ended on 30 June 2025.
Colgate-Palmolive India clocked a profit of Rs 321 crore in Q1 FY26 compared to Rs 364 crore in Q1 FY25.
On a sequential basis, Colgate India's profit dropped by 9.5% . During the March quarter (Q4 FY25), the company posted a profit of Rs 355 crore.
According to Colgate India's Managing Director and CEO Prabha Narasimhan, the Q1 FY26 result has been impacted due to the persistent headwinds, such as subdued urban demand and elevated competition.
The company's net sales have also dropped by 4.3% year-on-year. Narasimhan noted that net sales has grown at a 12% CAGR in base year same period (Q1FY23-Q1FY25).
In Q1 FY26, its revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,421 crore compared to Rs 1,486 crore in Q1 FY25.
Amid the decline in profit and revenue, the oral hygiene brand has also slashed its total advertising expenses by 5.5% to Rs 188.41 crore between April and June quarter FY26. Last year, Colgate had spent Rs 199.07 crore on advertising in Q1.
On the outlook of FY26, the MD said that they would continue to focus on "strategic priorities", and has anticipated a gradual recovery in the second half of the year.
"We have made good strides in category premiumization, with our premium portfolio delivering strong revenue growth. We also prioritized brand investment, leveraging our healthy profit margins," Narasimhan said.