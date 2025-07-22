PepsiCo taps into gut health trend; launches Pepsi Prebiotic Cola

ADVERTISEMENT
PepsiCo has announced the launch of Pepsi Prebiotic Cola. The company believes Pepsi Prebiotic Cola to be the next step for the brand.
The beverage is launched in Original Cola and Cherry Vanilla flavors. As per the company, the newly launched beverage includes 5 grams of cane sugar, has 30 calories, and contains no artificial sweeteners with added 3 grams of prebiotic fiber.
"From the iconic blue can, to the consumer-preferred Pepsi Zero Sugar, our portfolio has always adapted to the needs and flavor preferences of the consumer," said Ram Krishnan, CEO, PepsiCo Beverages U.S. "Pepsi Prebiotic Cola represents the next leap forward in giving consumers choice, optionality and functional ingredients in their cola experience, without sacrificing the iconic Pepsi taste we're known for delivering."
Moreover, the product is available in 12 oz. single cans for trial and 8-packs of 12 oz. cans. The new offering will be available online this fall and at retail in early 2026.