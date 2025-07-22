Havells India cuts AdEx by 17.37% to Rs 142.90 crore in Q1 FY26

ADVERTISEMENT
Consumer electronic firm Havells India has announced its Quarter 1 earning for the fiscal year 2026. The company's consolidated profit declined by 14.71% amid cut in its total expenses, including advertising and sales promotion.
According to the Q1 FY26 earnings report of Havells India, the profit fell to Rs 347.53 crore, compared to Rs 407.51 crore in Q1 FY25.
According to the company, subdued consumer demand impacted the margins.
The company's total expenses dropped from Rs 5,334.54 crore in Q1 FY25 to Rs 5,054.78 crore in Q1 FY26. The consolidated ad and promotional expenses of Havells India reduced to Rs 142.90 crore compared to Rs 172.37 crore in the corresponding quarter in FY25.
"Focus on cost discipline resulted in modest growth in expenses, containing the impact of revenue decline on net profitability," Havells India mentioned.
Revenue from operations also saw a significant decline during the June quarter. The company's revenue from operation stood at Rs 5,455.35 crore in Q1 FY25 compared to Rs 5,806.21 crore in Q1 FY25.
Cables accounted for the major share in net sales at Rs 1,933.22 crore, followed by Lloyd Consumer at Rs 1,271.11 crore in Q1 FY26.
"Robust volume growth in cable and wire supported by capacity expansion and strong industrial-infra demand," Havells India stated in a stock exchange filing.
On Lloyd's weak performance, the company attributed it to unseasonal rains and a shorter summer season, impacting the demand for fans and air coolers.