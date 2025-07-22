            

Bajaj Finance's MD Anup Saha resigns; Rajeev Jain succeeds

Rajeev Jain has been re-designated as executive vice-chairman and managing director of the company effective 21 July 2025 until for the remainder of his term till 31 March 2028.

Anup Saha, who served as managing director of Bajaj Finance, has stepped down from his position citing personal reasons, according to a regulatory filing. Following his resignation, he has also ceased to be a director on the company’s board.

Rajeev Jain has been re-designated as executive vice-chairman and managing director of the company effective 21 July 2025 until for the remainder of his term, i.e., till 31 March 2028.

Jain, who has nearly three decades of experience, joined Bajaj Finserv Group in 2007 as the chief executive officer, and then assumed the responsibilities of a managing director in 2015.

As the vice-chairman of Bajaj Housing Finance, Jain guided the management team navigate its strategic roadmap.

Prior to Bajaj Finance, Jain held senior leadership roles at GE, American Express, American International Group. As the former deputy CEO of the consumer lending business at AIG, Jain built the strategic framework for AIG consumer business's entry into India.


