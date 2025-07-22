IMF's Deputy MD Gita Gopinath to step down

Gita Gopinath, the International Monetary Fund’s First Deputy Managing Director, will step down from her position at the end of August to return to Harvard University. She will assume the role of the inaugural Gregory and Ania Coffey Professor of Economics in the university’s Department of Economics.

A successor to Gopinath is expected to be named in due course by Kristalina Georgieva, managing director. Gopinath joined the Fund in January 2019 as chief economist and was promoted to first deputy managing director in January 2022.

Georgieva said, “Gita steered the Fund’s analytical and policy work with clarity, striving for the highest standards of rigorous analysis at a complex time of high uncertainty and rapidly changing global economic environment. She oversaw the Fund’s multilateral surveillance and analytical work on fiscal and monetary policy, debt, and international trade. Gita made a strong contribution to systemic country surveillance and to Fund country programs, including those for Argentina and Ukraine. As a key member of my senior leadership team, Gita represented the Fund with integrity and fortitude in many international fora, notably the G-7 and G-20.”

“As Chief Economist, Gita ensured that the World Economic Outlook remained the preeminent report on the global economy—an especially impressive achievement during the Covid-19 pandemic which presented an unprecedented challenge to our membership. Gita also spearheaded the Fund’s work on the Integrated Policy Framework (IPF), which provides a robust analytical framework to help countries determine the appropriate policies for macroeconomic and financial stability. She also co-authored the Pandemic Plan on how to end the COVID19 crisis—a landmark intellectual contribution which has widely been hailed as filling an important global gap by setting targets to vaccinate the world at feasible cost.”