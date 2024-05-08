            

      XYXX launches new campaign featuring brand ambassador and investor KL Rahul

      Developed by Talented and produced by First December Films, the campaign showcases men who struggle with everyday tasks due to the discomfort caused by their underwear.

      By  Storyboard18May 8, 2024 4:47 PM
      Beyond the film, the campaign includes innovative outdoor advertisements and on-ground activations to engage with consumers effectively.

      XYXX, a men's lifestyle brand in India, has launched a new campaign titled "Ultimate Undie-pendence," featuring KL Rahul, the brand's ambassador and investor. This campaign highlights an important issue faced by many men regarding discomfort with traditional cotton underwear.

      Developed by Talented and produced by First December Films, the campaign showcases men who struggle with everyday tasks due to the discomfort caused by their underwear. KL Rahul intervenes by advocating for XYXX underwear, promoting liberation from discomfort.

      The campaign underscores the significance of comfortable underwear in daily life, presenting XYXX as a superior alternative. The objective is to encourage men to explore modern, superior underwear options over conventional cotton.

      Beyond the film, the campaign includes innovative outdoor advertisements and on-ground activations to engage with consumers effectively.


      First Published on May 8, 2024 4:47 PM

