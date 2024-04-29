Bisleri International and Gauri Khan unveil limited-edition label for Vedica

Bisleri International and Gauri Khan have unveiled an exclusive limited-edition label for Vedica’s Himalayan Sparkling water category. Gauri Khan infuses her design expertise into curating an exclusive label design for Vedica Himalayan Sparkling Water.

Speaking about the initiative Jayanti Khan Chauhan, Vice Chairperson, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd said “Vedica Himalayan Sparkling Water epitomizes sophistication and ingenuity in every aspect. Gauri Khan, renowned for her embodiment of elegance and contemporary aesthetics, seamlessly aligns with this partnership. Her designs, both modern and timeless, fortify our positioning of Vedica Himalayan Sparkling Water within our discerning audience. The limited-edition label exudes a contemporary allure that resonates with the refined taste of our consumers, fostering a deeper connection with the brand”.