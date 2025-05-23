Preity Zinta moves court against Punjab Kings co-owners over disputed meeting

ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood actor and Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta has filed a legal case against fellow directors Mohit Burman and Ness Wadia in a Chandigarh court, challenging the validity of an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) held on April 21 by the board of KPH Dream Cricket Private Limited, the IPL franchise’s parent company.
Preity Zinta alleges the EGM violated procedures under the Companies Act, 2013, claiming it was convened without proper notice or compliance with secretarial norms. In her petition, Zinta contends that she raised objections in an email dated April 10, which were ignored as the meeting proceeded with the support of Wadia and Burman.
Though Zinta and another director, Karan Paul, attended the meeting, she has asked the court to declare the proceedings null and void, particularly opposing the appointment of Muneesh Khanna as a new director.
Her suit also seeks to restrain Khanna from acting as a director, block implementation of any decisions taken at the disputed EGM, and prevent the company from holding further board or general meetings without the presence of both herself and Paul, and without Khanna’s involvement, until the legal matter is resolved.
Despite the legal turmoil, Zinta has continued to be a visible presence in the stands during IPL 2025, as Punjab Kings, led by Shreyas Iyer, have qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 2014. With 17 points from 12 matches, the team is currently placed third and chasing a top-two finish.
Punjab Kings will face Delhi Capitals on May 24 and Mumbai Indians on May 26 in their final league games.