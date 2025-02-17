            
Coffee Day Enterprises reports Q3 loss of Rs 11.46 crore, revenue up 9.14%

CCD's coffee and related business reported a revenue of Rs 267.78 crore versus Rs 245.06 crore in Q3 FY24

By  Storyboard18Feb 17, 2025 2:07 PM
CCD reported a loss of Rs 11.46 crore in Q3 FY25

Coffee Day Enterprises Limited reported its third quarter result for fiscal year 2025 on Monday. The company reported a loss of Rs 11.46 crore in Q3 FY25 compared to a profit of Rs 75.63 crore in the same duration in FY24.

The revenue from operations increased by 9.14 percent to Rs 280.41 crore in the third quarter of FY25 YoY.

According to the company, the coffee and related business reported a revenue of Rs 267.78 crore versus Rs 245.06 crore in Q3 FY24. The hospitality services' revenue stood at Rs 13.75 crore in Q3 FY25.

In the nine-month period, the company's coffee business reported revenue from the coffee business to Rs 774.92 crore in Q3, up 6.76 percent.

The company's average sales per day stood at Rs 21,702 and the outlet count decreased to 439 in Q3 FY25 compared to 454 in Q3 FY24.

In the nine-month period, CCD's losses expanded to Rs 29.04 crore in Q3 FY25 versus Rs 11.02 crore in Q3 FY24.

At present, Coffee Day Enterprises holds a market capitalization of Rs 475.32 crore. The stock on declined by 4.98 percent to Rs 22.50 apiece on Monday.


