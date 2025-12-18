Danish Khan steps down as SPNI’s Business Head for Sony LIV and Studio NXT

In his current stint, Danish Khan joined SPNI 10 years ago as Business Head – Sony Entertainment Television (SET), and subsequently went on to lead Studio NXT and, most recently, Sony LIV since 2019.

After 10 years of dedicated service, Danish Khan, Business Head – Sony LIV and Studio NXT, will be transitioning from Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) to pursue new opportunities. Khan will continue to work with SPNI until the end of this financial year, March 31, to ensure continuity across the businesses.

Since taking charge of Sony LIV, Khan led the comprehensive relaunch of Sony LIV 2.0 and scaled the digital business significantly over the past five years. Under his leadership, Sony LIV achieved more than five-fold topline growth and four times growth in monthly active users, contributing nearly a quarter of SPNI’s overall revenue, while maintaining a sharp focus on profitability, highlighted the company in its statement.

As business head for SET, he oversaw the creation of non-fiction properties such as The Kapil Sharma Show, Kaun Banega Crorepati, Super Dancer and Superstar Singer, as well as well-known fiction shows including Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai, Ek Duje Ke Vaaste, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, Beyhadh and Patiala Babes.

Khan is also credited with establishing Studio NXT, which produced formats such as Shark Tank, Freedom at Midnight and Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Gaurav Banerjee, MD & CEO, Sony Pictures Networks India, “Danish has been a key part of SPNI’s growth journey over the years, contributing across television, studio and digital businesses. We thank him for his leadership and the strong foundation he leaves behind, and wish him the very best for the future.”

Khan highlighted, “Sony Pictures Networks India has been an incredibly important part of my professional journey. Over the years, I’ve had the opportunity to work with some exceptional teams and leaders, and to be part of building businesses and brands that truly matter. As I transition to the next chapter, I remain deeply grateful for the trust, support and shared ambition that defined my time here, and I wish the teams at Sony LIV and Studio NXT continued success in the years ahead.”

First Published on Dec 18, 2025 12:15 PM