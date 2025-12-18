Telegram introduces Passkey login, streamlines gifts and upgrades Stories experience

Telegram has released a new platform update that enables users to sign in using Passkeys, allowing instant access through biometric authentication such as fingerprint or face recognition. The move reduces dependence on SMS-based verification codes and reflects a broader industry shift toward passwordless and more secure login standards.

With Passkeys enabled, users can access their Telegram accounts using built-in device security features like Face ID, Touch ID, or a device PIN. This approach removes the need to wait for one-time passwords sent via SMS or in-app messages, offering a faster and more seamless login experience across supported devices. Designed to be resistant to phishing and credential theft, Passkeys provide a higher level of protection compared to traditional passwords.

The feature can be activated through Telegram’s security settings, though users must still keep their phone number linked as a fallback option. By adopting Passkeys, Telegram aligns itself with security practices already embraced by major technology platforms, aiming to improve both user convenience and account safety.

Beyond authentication, the update also introduces changes to Telegram’s digital gifting ecosystem. Users can now place direct offers on gifts displayed on another user’s profile, using Telegram Stars or the TON cryptocurrency. Each offer includes a custom price and a defined time window, with funds securely held during the offer period and automatically refunded if the offer is rejected or expires.

Telegram has also refined its Stories feature, making it easier for users to add music directly from their profile playlists. Audio can now be inserted into Stories by selecting the Audio option from the sticker menu and choosing a track, simplifying the creative process. Together, these updates signal Telegram’s focus on strengthening security while improving monetisation tools and content creation features within the app.

First Published on Dec 18, 2025 10:43 AM