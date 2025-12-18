RBI authorizes Paytm for offline and cross-border payment aggregator services

Paytm Payments Services Limited (PPSL), a subsidiary of One 97 Communications Limited, has received authorization from the Reserve Bank of India to operate as a payment aggregator for physical payments and cross-border transactions. This regulatory filing confirms that PPSL can now facilitate inward and outward cross-border payments. The development follows the online payment aggregator authorization granted by the central bank last month. With this final approval, PPSL maintains licenses across online, offline, and cross-border segments, allowing the entity to provide merchant services for diverse transaction use cases.

The regulatory process for this license began when Paytm's initial application was returned by the RBI in November 2022. The company submitted a new application in September 2024 and secured in-principle approval in August 2025 before the final issuance. This authorization places Paytm within a specific group of regulated entities permitted to manage domestic and international payments through online and offline channels on a single platform. Other firms holding similar status include Razorpay, Easebuzz, PayU, Pine Labs, and Airpay.

Financial results for Q2 FY26 show that the company generated revenue from operations of Rs 2,061 crore, representing an increase from Rs 1,659 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. Net profit for the quarter was reported at Rs 21 crore, a decrease from Rs 930 crore in Q2 FY25. The company attributed this decline to the absence of a one-time gain present in the previous year's base quarter and an impairment loss recorded during the current reporting period.

First Published on Dec 18, 2025 9:31 AM