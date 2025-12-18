Video alleging rat sighting at KFC Ghaziabad outlet triggers public outrage online

A video shared on social media alleging the presence of a rat inside the kitchen of a KFC outlet in Ghaziabad has triggered sharp reactions online, with users raising concerns over food safety and demanding intervention by authorities.

The video was posted by a verified local handle, identifying the location as the KFC branch at RDC, Ghaziabad. Soon after it surfaced, the post began circulating widely, drawing responses from customers and citizens who questioned hygiene standards at the outlet.

Rat spotted in KFC’s kitchen! ????

????Branch: RDC, Ghaziabadpic.twitter.com/7BT5lX7TbF — Greater Noida West (@GreaterNoidaW) December 17, 2025

Several users reacted strongly to the visuals. One user commented, “Food safety is a joke in India. Eat outside food at your own risk,” while another urged regulators and the brand to take immediate action, writing, “Are you guys sleeping? Shut these franchise restaurants and terminate their contracts.”

Others expressed alarm as recent customers of the outlet. A social media user said, “Ate at KFC RDC Ghaziabad multiple times… didn’t know rats were part of the menu,” while another added humorously, “Bruh, I just ordered from KFC — how do I unsee this?”

Several users tagged the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), local administration and the company’s official handles, calling for inspections and accountability. One post requested authorities to “kindly look into the matter as per the video.”

The incident has reignited broader public debate around hygiene enforcement at quick-service restaurant chains in India. Some users recalled earlier instances involving food outlets, with one stating, “Around 25 years ago, a newly opened KFC in India was shut due to hygiene issues. And today…”

As of now, there has been no official response from KFC India or food safety authorities regarding the video or whether an inspection has been initiated. Under Indian food safety regulations, establishments are required to maintain strict pest-control and sanitation measures, and violations can attract penalties or operational action.

The episode highlights how social media continues to play a key role in flagging consumer concerns, often prompting regulatory scrutiny and reputational challenges for food businesses.

Disclaimer: The video and comments referenced in this report are user-generated content (UGC) shared on social media. The authenticity of the footage and the claims made in the posts have not been independently verified by this publication.

