Navdeep Singh Suri takes over as MobiKwik chairperson, succeeds Upasana Taku

One MobiKwik Systems Ltd has appointed Navdeep Singh Suri as the chairperson of its board, a move the fintech company said reinforces its commitment to strong corporate governance and long-term institutional development.

Suri, who has served as an independent director on MobiKwik’s board since 2021, steps into the chairperson’s role following the transition of Upasana Taku. The company said the change reflects global governance norms by clearly separating board leadership from executive management, allowing for more independent supervision and balanced decision-making.

In a statement, MobiKwik highlighted that Suri’s elevation brings continuity as well as depth to the board, given his familiarity with the company and his extensive experience in governance and public policy. The appointment is expected to further strengthen oversight as the company continues to scale its digital payments and financial services business.

Suri is a former Indian Foreign Service officer with nearly four decades of experience in diplomacy and international relations. During his career, he served in several senior roles, including ambassador to Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, high commissioner to Australia, and consul general in Johannesburg. He has also led key divisions within India’s Ministry of External Affairs and was honoured with the UAE’s Order of Zayed II for his contributions.

Currently a visiting fellow at the Observer Research Foundation, Suri also sits on the boards of multiple organisations across finance and infrastructure. Commenting on the appointment, MobiKwik’s Managing Director, CEO and co-founder Bipin Preet Singh said Suri’s long-standing association and broad leadership experience would support the board’s governance and oversight responsibilities.

First Published on Dec 18, 2025 10:51 AM