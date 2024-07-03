Collective Artists Network acquires storytelling platform Terribly Tiny Tales

Collective Artists Network has acquired Terribly Tiny Tales (TTT), the Indian storytelling platform. This acquisition aligns with Collective Artists Network's vision to become the country’s leading new media company with its roots in popular culture and expanding its influence in the media industry.

TTT began its journey in 2013 as a text-first flash fiction platform on Facebook, founded by Anuj Gosalia. Recognizing the need for organic storytelling amidst the clutter of internet memes and GIFs, Gosalia launched TTT to bring meaningful and relatable content to digital audiences. Over the years, TTT has transformed into a versatile content powerhouse with a vibrant community of over 5 million creators and content lovers. The platform now spans Instagram, YouTube, and other social media, boasting millions of loyal followers.

Vijay Subramaniam, Founder and CEO of Collective Artists Network, commented on the acquisition, “My vision has always been to build scale by creating an ecosystem that supports the best forms of storytelling for creators. The acquisition of Terribly Tiny Tales fits perfectly into our expansion plan to establish Collective Artists Network as the preeminent new media company centred around creators and content. We endeavour to empower the entire creator ecosystem with our network and this acquisition is another step toward achieving that goal.”

TTT's evolution from a micro-fiction platform to a comprehensive content business is marked by its impressive reach and impact. The platform's weekly engagement reaches 25 million people, making it a valuable partner for ambitious brands seeking to share their stories. TTT has collaborated with major brands and created original content, including web series, short films, and animated shorts.