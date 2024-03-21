comScore            

      Brand Marketing

      Creators United concludes its creator festival 'Creators United 2024'

      The event witnessed the presence of digital celebrities such as Harsh Beniwal, Jannat Zubair, ScoutOP, Tech Burner, Mythpat, Anubhav Singh Bassi, Saurav Joshi, Sakshi Sindwani, Mumbiker Nikhil, etc, amplifying the festival's digital reach to nearly 1 billion individuals.

      By  Storyboard18Mar 21, 2024 12:38 PM
      Creators United concludes its creator festival 'Creators United 2024'
      In its second edition, the event showcased the synergy between technology and creativity, driving economic growth and innovation in the digital landscape.

      Creators United, a platform dedicated to influencers and infotainment, has concluded its event, Creators United 2024. Held at NESCO, Mumbai, this festival brought together over 1000 influencers, along with brands, agencies, and industry experts.

      In its second edition, the event showcased the synergy between technology and creativity, driving economic growth and innovation in the digital landscape.

      Gautam Madhavan, chief executive officer and founder of Mad Influence, said, "Creators United 2024 has been an exceptional platform for collaboration and innovation in the digital space. As we witness the remarkable success of this event, it reaffirms our belief in the transformative power of creativity. We are proud to be the driving force behind Asia's largest creators' festival and are excited about the future prospects it holds for the influencer industry."

      Varun Maloo, advisor at Creators United, said - "Creators United 2024 was a resounding success! The energy from the incredible lineup of creators and influencers was electric, and the collaborations on stage were truly magical. We're so proud to have been a part of this celebration of creativity and collaboration."

      The festival's theme was 'Create, Collaborate, and Celebrate'.

      The event witnessed the presence of digital celebrities such as Harsh Beniwal, Jannat Zubair, ScoutOP, Tech Burner, Mythpat, Anubhav Singh Bassi, Saurav Joshi, Sakshi Sindwani, Mumbiker Nikhil, etc, amplifying the festival's digital reach to nearly 1 billion individuals. Creators United united creators from YouTube and Instagram under one event.


      Tags
      First Published on Mar 21, 2024 12:38 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      Brand Marketing

      IPL 2024: Hindware partners with RCB and Punjab Kings as an associate sponsor

      IPL 2024: Hindware partners with RCB and Punjab Kings as an associate sponsor

      How it Works

      Ad body ASCI to help advertisers get ready for digital data protection law

      Ad body ASCI to help advertisers get ready for digital data protection law

      Brand Makers

      Nissan Motor India names Saurabh Vatsa as managing director

      Nissan Motor India names Saurabh Vatsa as managing director

      Brand Marketing

      Centuary Mattress joins Sunrisers Hyderabad as official sleep sponsor for Tata IPL 2024

      Centuary Mattress joins Sunrisers Hyderabad as official sleep sponsor for Tata IPL 2024

      Brand Marketing

      Havas launches Conran Design Group network; Creative branding agency in France to be renamed W Conran Design

      Havas launches Conran Design Group network; Creative branding agency in France to be renamed W Conran Design

      Brand Marketing

      playR retains title as official global merchandising partner for Mumbai Indians for Tata IPL 2024

      playR retains title as official global merchandising partner for Mumbai Indians for Tata IPL 2024

      Brand Marketing

      NIC Ice Creams joins Mumbai Indians as official partner for upcoming Tata IPL season

      NIC Ice Creams joins Mumbai Indians as official partner for upcoming Tata IPL season

      Brand Marketing

      Digitas India takes Duolingo mascot to Lakme Fashion Week

      Digitas India takes Duolingo mascot to Lakme Fashion Week