Creators United concludes its creator festival 'Creators United 2024'

Creators United, a platform dedicated to influencers and infotainment, has concluded its event, Creators United 2024. Held at NESCO, Mumbai, this festival brought together over 1000 influencers, along with brands, agencies, and industry experts.

In its second edition, the event showcased the synergy between technology and creativity, driving economic growth and innovation in the digital landscape.

Gautam Madhavan, chief executive officer and founder of Mad Influence, said, "Creators United 2024 has been an exceptional platform for collaboration and innovation in the digital space. As we witness the remarkable success of this event, it reaffirms our belief in the transformative power of creativity. We are proud to be the driving force behind Asia's largest creators' festival and are excited about the future prospects it holds for the influencer industry."

Varun Maloo, advisor at Creators United, said - "Creators United 2024 was a resounding success! The energy from the incredible lineup of creators and influencers was electric, and the collaborations on stage were truly magical. We're so proud to have been a part of this celebration of creativity and collaboration."

The festival's theme was 'Create, Collaborate, and Celebrate'.

The event witnessed the presence of digital celebrities such as Harsh Beniwal, Jannat Zubair, ScoutOP, Tech Burner, Mythpat, Anubhav Singh Bassi, Saurav Joshi, Sakshi Sindwani, Mumbiker Nikhil, etc, amplifying the festival's digital reach to nearly 1 billion individuals. Creators United united creators from YouTube and Instagram under one event.