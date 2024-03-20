YKONE acquires 70 percent of influencer marketing agency Barcode

YKONE, an international influencer marketing agency, announced the acquisition of 70 percent of the Indian agency Barcode, a content & influencer marketing agency. With this strategic move and by combining the strengths of both companies, YKONE has had a turnover of close to $100 million.

Founded in 2008, YKONE first launched with their headquarters in Paris and is now implanted in 18 of the world’s most important cities, from Hong Kong to Dubai to Milan. Hugo Boss, Chopard, Prada, Estée Lauder, Ferragamo, Nespresso are amongst the brands that YKONE works with through impactful stories and content on social media. YKONE offers all-encompassing influencer marketing and social media solutions to provide a seamless experience to their clients.

After early and successful influencer marketing campaigns involving Deepika Padukone for Chopard and Priyanka Chopra for Experience Abu Dhabi, YKONE's acquisition of Barcode is a strategic move that aligns with the growing opportunities in the Indian influencer market. India’s luxury market is expected to be one of the fastest-growing markets in the world. A Bain & Co report even suggests that by 2030, the luxury market in India could reach a $200 billion. With India's massive social media audience of over 500 million people, the acquisition creates a platform for brands and creators to be part of the next big global journey.

The talent management branch of Barcode, known as "CLICK MEDIA," represents more than 20 famous Indian influencers & actors such as Rohit Zinjurke (30 million followers) and Karishma Sharma (2,2 million followers). This adds significant value to YKONE's portfolio and enhances their ability to connect brands with high-profile influencers in the Indian market.

YKONE's decision to remain independent and carve its own path in the influencer marketing and social media industry sets it apart from social media marketing agencies that are often absorbed by larger advertising groups. By staying independent, YKONE can maintain its agility, focus on innovation, and establish itself as a worldwide leader in the field. The acquisition of Barcode further strengthens YKONE's position, with a turnover of $100 million and a workforce of over 300 employees. This consolidation of resources and expertise positions YKONE for continued growth and success in the influencer marketing and social media worldwide landscape.

Olivier Billon, Founder and CEO of YKONE, stated: "The acquisition of Barcode Agency is a significant step for YKONE and its international expansion. YKONE already had a presence in India with an office in Bangalore since 2017. With the addition of Barcode's operations in India, YKONE's reach in the country and the broader Asia-Pacific region expands even further."

Rahul Khanna, Barcode’s CEO, stated: “We express our heartfelt appreciation to our customers and collaborators in India. This acquisition empowers us to provide worldwide services to our Indianclientele while simultaneously promoting India's unique narrative globally. We are very proud to join forces YKONE's talented teams. My ambition with Olivier is to achieve worldwide supremacy in the field of Influencer Marketing. We are happy to introduce CAMPAYGN to the Indian market. This innovative tool shall help fill the gap of Indian customers planning their content & social commerce strategy with Barcode and YKONE.”